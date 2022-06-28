Ireland vs India Live Streaming Cricket 2nd T20I: When and Where to Watch IND vs IRE Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Hardik Pandya could not have asked for a better start to his stint as the leader of the Indian team as the Men in Blue defeated Ireland by seven wickets in the first T20I on Sunday. India will be now aiming for a whitewash as the two teams are set to face each other in the final match on Tuesday. The second T20I of the series will be played at The Village, Malahide in Dublin.

Batting first, the hosts managed to reach a total of 108/4 in 12 overs in the first T20I. Irish batter Harry Tector scripted his career-best T20I score after notching up 64 runs (not out) off 33 balls. India, in reply, reached the target pretty comfortably with 16 balls remaining.

After the completion of the T20I series against Ireland, the Indian team will play one Test against England. The Test match will kick off on July 1 at Edgbaston.

Ahead of tomorrow’s (June 28) second T20I match between Ireland and India; here is all you need to know:

What date second T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and India (IND) will be played?

The second T20I match between Ireland and India will take place on June 28, Tuesday.

Where will the second T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) be played?

The second T20I match between Ireland and India will be played at The Village in Dublin.

What time will the second T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) begin?

The second T20I match between Ireland and India will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) match?

Ireland vs India match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) match?

Ireland vs India Second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

