Ireland vs India Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Indian Premier League-winning skipper Hardik Pandya is set to lead the Indian team for the first time as the Men in Blue are set to face Ireland in a two-match T20I series. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played on Sunday at The Village in Dublin.

In the absence of big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, the Hardik Pandya-led side’s performance and class will surely be monitored closely. Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will handle the responsibilities of the vice-captain in the two-match series against Ireland.

National Cricket Academy head and former batter VVS Laxman will take care of the coaching duties of the Indian team for Ireland bilateral.

The second and final T20I match of the series is slated to be played on Tuesday (June 28).

Ahead of tomorrow’s first T20I match between Ireland and India; here is all you need to know:

What date first T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and India (IND) will be played?

The first T20I match between Ireland and India will take place on June 26, Sunday.

Where will the first T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) be played?

The match between Ireland and India will be played at The Village in Dublin.

What time will the first T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) begin?

The first T20I match between Ireland and India will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) match?

Ireland vs India match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) match?

Ireland vs India first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Curtis Campher

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

