Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Streaming And Full Scorecard: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV Online

IRE vs NZ, 1st ODI Live Updates: After a humiliating Test series defeat against England, the black Caps have arrived in Ireland to start afresh. They take on the hosts in a three-match ODI series on Sunday. The Irish side showed great character in their previous T20I outing against India. The men in green might have lost the encounter by 4 runs but it was a statement that they shouldn’t be taken lightly.

While Ireland have announced a full-strength squad for the fixture, the Kiwis will be missing a few of their key players including Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, and Tim Southee among other players. The visitors still have a strong line-up including Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, and Henry Nicholls.

Here is all you need to know about the Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI:

What date first ODI match between Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The first ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand will take place on July 10, Sunday.

Where will the first ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The match between Ireland and New Zealand will be played at The Village in Dublin.

What time will the first ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The first ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand will begin at 03:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Ireland vs New Zealand match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Ireland vs New Zealand first ODI match is available to be streamed live on FanCode app.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker(w), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little

