Ireland vs New Zealand 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch IRE vs NZ, 3rd ODI on TV And Online

New Zealand will be aiming to secure a whitewash as they are set to take on Ireland in the third and final ODI of the series on Friday. The third match of the series is set to be played at The Village, Malahide in Dublin.

Earlier, the Kiwis kicked off the series on a positive note after claiming a nail-biting one-wicket win in the first ODI.

The hosts failed to do anything siginificant in the second match as well after conceding a three-wicket defeat.

After the completion of the ODI series, the two teams will be taking part in a three-match T20I series. The first T20I of the series is scheduled to be played on Monday (July 18).

Ahead of today’s third ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date third ODI match between Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The third ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand will take place on July 15, Friday.

Where will the third ODI match Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The third ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand will be played at The Village, Malahide in Dublin.

What time will the third ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The third ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand will begin at 3:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) third ODI match?

Ireland vs New Zealand third ODI match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) third ODI match?

Ireland vs New Zealand third ODI match is available to be live-streamed on the FanCode app in India.

Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible XIs

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (captain and wicketkeeper), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

