IRE vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch Ireland vs New Zealand 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

New Zealand will be aiming for a clean sweep as they are set to take on Ireland today in the third ODI of the series. The final ODI will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

The visitors started the series on a convincing note after they clinched a 31-run victory in the first T20I. There was no change in the outcome in the next encounter as the Kiwis registered another win by 88 runs to seal the series. New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell claimed a hat-trick in the second T20I as the hosts were bundled out for a paltry total of 91. Bracewell also became only the third New Zealand bowler to have a T20I hat-trick in his kitty.

Previously, the two teams faced each other in a three-match ODI series. Ireland had conceded a humiliating 3-0 defeat in that series.

Ahead of today’s third T20I match between Ireland and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date third T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The third T20I match between Ireland and New Zealand will take place on July 22, Friday.

Where will the Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I match between Ireland and New Zealand will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

What time will the Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I begin?

The third T20I match between Ireland and New Zealand will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match?

Ireland vs New Zealand third T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) third T20I match?

Ireland vs New Zealand third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible XIs

Ireland Predicted line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little

New Zealand Predicted line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

