Ireland vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Second ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a heartbreaking one-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the first ODI, Ireland will be eager to make a comeback in the series. The two teams will be facing each other in the second match on Tuesday (July 12) at The Village in Dublin.

Ireland had posted a solid total of 300/9 in 50 overs in the first ODI. Harry Tector emerged as his side’s highest scorer in the game after scoring 113 runs off 117 balls.

New Zealand reached the target with just one ball to spare. Kiwi batter Michael Bracewell played a brilliant knock of 82-ball 127 to help his side in scoring the winning runs.

After the completion of the ODI series, the two teams will feature in a three-match T20I series scheduled to start from July 18.

Ahead of Tuesday’s second ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date second T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The second ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand will take place on July 12, Tuesday.

Where will the Second ODI match Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The second ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand will be played at The Village in Dublin.

What time will the second ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The second ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand will begin at 3:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) second ODI match?

Ireland vs New Zealand second ODI match will be not televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) second ODI match?

Ireland vs New Zealand second ODI match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app in India.

Ireland (IRE) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Staring XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Josh Little

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (captain and wicketkeeper), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

