Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

Ireland vs Pakistan: 'Rolling Stones' Star Mick Jagger Watches Ireland's Test Debut From Sidelines

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 14, 2018, 3:47 PM IST
Ireland vs Pakistan: 'Rolling Stones' Star Mick Jagger Watches Ireland's Test Debut From Sidelines

Mick Jagger on the sidelines of the Ireland vs Pakistan Test match (Courtesy: Mick Jagger/Twitter)

Ireland are putting up a brave fight against Pakistan in their maiden Test match at Malahide in Dublin as they look to save the tie. Asked to follow on after being bowled out for 130 in their first innings, the Irish have been given a good start by their openers in the second essay.

While Ed Joyce and captain William Porterfield kept the Pakistani bowlers at bay in the middle, the Irish team had a celebrity guest supporting them from the sidelines. Legendary singer Mick Jagger was present at the ground and tweeted photograph of himself with the message - "It’s great to be back in Ireland, first stop was their inaugural cricket test match versus Pakistan."




An Englishman by birth, Jagger is best known for being the lead singer of the famous band Rolling Stones and also has several solo hits to his name.

His presence created a stir at the otherwise quiet setting at the stadium. Even Cricket Ireland tweeted an image of the singer with the message - "Jumpin' Jack Flash! ⚡️@MickJagger has come to watch our first men's Test match!#IREvPAK #BackingGreen."




Pakistan, scored 310 for 9 after batting first in the match and continue to be the favourites to win with two days of play left.

Jagger will be performing a gig along with Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood as part Rolling Stones' 'No Filter Tour' in Dublin on May 17.

Also Watch

cricketed joyceire vs pakIreland vs PakistanMick JaggerOff The FieldWilliam Porterfield
First Published: May 14, 2018, 3:33 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking