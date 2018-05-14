Ireland vs Pakistan: 'Rolling Stones' Star Mick Jagger Watches Ireland's Test Debut From Sidelines

While Ed Joyce and captain William Porterfield kept the Pakistani bowlers at bay in the middle, the Irish team had a celebrity guest supporting them from the sidelines. Legendary singer Mick Jagger was present at the ground and tweeted photograph of himself with the message - "It’s great to be back in Ireland, first stop was their inaugural cricket test match versus Pakistan."
It’s great to be back in Ireland, first stop was their inaugural cricket test match versus Pakistan #cricket #Ireland pic.twitter.com/P44JDlNgeq— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 13, 2018
An Englishman by birth, Jagger is best known for being the lead singer of the famous band Rolling Stones and also has several solo hits to his name.
His presence created a stir at the otherwise quiet setting at the stadium. Even Cricket Ireland tweeted an image of the singer with the message - "Jumpin' Jack Flash! ⚡️@MickJagger has come to watch our first men's Test match!#IREvPAK #BackingGreen."
Jumpin' Jack Flash! ⚡️@MickJagger has come to watch our first men's Test match!#IREvPAK #BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/tMIoOhpUbR— Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) May 13, 2018
Pakistan, scored 310 for 9 after batting first in the match and continue to be the favourites to win with two days of play left.
Jagger will be performing a gig along with Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood as part Rolling Stones' 'No Filter Tour' in Dublin on May 17.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
First Published: May 14, 2018, 3:33 PM IST