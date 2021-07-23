Ireland vs South Africa: Temba Bavuma Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

South African captain Temba Bavuma was on Friday reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against Ireland in Malahide, Dublin on July 19. Bavuma was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match".

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Bavuma, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of South Africa’s innings, when Bavuma used an audible obscenity on being adjudged caught behind.

“Bavuma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Kevin Gallagher of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said.

On-field umpires Alan Neill and Mark Hawthorne, third umpire Rolland Black and fourth official Paul Reynolds levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

