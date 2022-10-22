Ireland vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming of T20 World Cup match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka Live Streaming

Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka suffered an early blow at the T20 World Cup after enduring a shocking 55-run defeat at the hands of Namibia in the inaugural fixture. However, the Dasun Shanaka-led side scripted an incredible comeback to win back-to-back two matches and qualify for the Super 12 stage.

In their opening Super 12 stage fixture, Sri Lanka will now be up against Ireland. The match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Ireland, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after a recording a resounding nine-wicket win against two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies. Ireland won two of their three group-stage matches to qualify for the Super 12 round.

Ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka, here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Ireland vs Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Ireland vs Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando

