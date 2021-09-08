Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021 Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021 Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Ireland and Zimbabwe kickstart their three-match one-day international series in Belfast from today. The hosts won the toss and opted to field first in the series opener. All the three matches will be played at the same venue - Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

1st ODI: Scorecard | Commentary

The ODI series follows the T20I series wherein Zimbabwe won the final match by five runs as Craig Ervine starred with an unbeaten 67 in Bready on Saturday.

However, the series ended 3-2 in Ireland’s favour after the Ireland took an unassailable 3-1 earlier.

In the fifth T20I, leading by example, Zimbabwe captain Ervine hit his 67 from 57 balls. Dion Myers added 26 for the tourists, who finished on 124-4 as Ireland’s Mark Adair took 3-23.

Ireland were unable to chase down the total, struggling to recover from losing opener Paul Stirling for 19. Neil Rock top scored with 22 but Luke Jongwe and Donald Tiripano each took three wickets to keep Ireland at bay.

Craig Young hit 10 from the penultimate over to give Ireland a glimpse of a dramatic victory. The hosts needed six from the final ball to win with one wicket left but Josh Little was run out.

Ireland’s Stirling was named player of the series after recording his maiden T20 international century in the third match.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here