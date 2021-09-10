Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI, Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Ireland will be up against Zimbabwe in the second ODI match at Belfast. Earlier they had lost the first game to go 0-1 down in the three match series. The hosts would look to bounce back and make the home advantage count.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the one-day leg between Ireland and Zimbabwe will kick off on Wednesday, September 8. The ODI tournament opener between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast and the match will kick off at 03:00 pm (IST). Even though the ODI series between the countries are not televised in India, cricket fans can catch the live-action of the match on the Fan code app.

Coming into this series, Andy Balbirnie-led Ireland will be high on confidence having defeated Zimbabwe 3-2 in the five-match T20I series. Ireland started the T20I event on a disappointing note as they lost the first match by three runs. However, they soon recovered from their poor performance and won the next three games to take an unbeaten 3-1 lead.

Zimbabwe was able to salvage their pride by winning the last match of the series.

Ireland and Zimbabwe have met 13 times in the fifty-overs format on the international stage and both sides have won six games each while one encounter ended in a tie.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here