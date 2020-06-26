Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Innings Break

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 June, 2020

1ST INN

Cossonay CC *

84/8 (10.0)

Cossonay CC
v/s
Olten CC
Olten CC

Cossonay CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Ireland's Kim Garth Signs Two-year Deal with Cricket Victoria, Will Qualify for Australia Call-up in Future

Ireland born all-rounder Kim Garth has qualified to represent Australian women's cricket team in the near future after signing a two-year deal with Cricket Victoria as an overseas recruit.

PTI |June 26, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
Ireland's Kim Garth Signs Two-year Deal with Cricket Victoria, Will Qualify for Australia Call-up in Future

Ireland born all-rounder Kim Garth has qualified to represent Australian women's cricket team in the near future after signing a two-year deal with Cricket Victoria as an overseas recruit.

Garth has substantial experience playing Down Under. Apart from featuring in the Women's Big Bash League, representing Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers, she also played club cricket in Melbourne last season.

"While I have accepted the offer, it was not an easy decision to make. To leave family, friends, and the whole Irish cricket community was a very difficult decision, and one I did not take lightly, Garth was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"However, my ambition has always been to be a full-time professional cricketer and to play at the highest level. A chance like this doesn't present itself too often, so I am keen to seize this opportunity," she added.

Also Read: 16-year-old Mithali Raj Slams Ton on Debut Against Ireland

The 24-year old has played 34 ODIs and 51 T20Is for Ireland, amassing 1,210 runs while picking up 65 wickets.

Cricket Victoria's general manager of cricket Shaun Graf said Garth intends to apply for permanent Australian residency.

"Kim Garth has played a lot of cricket within Australia in recent seasons and brings further international experience to the squad.

"She will play as an overseas player initially however she intends to apply for permanent residency allowing her the opportunity to hopefully one day play for Australia," Graf said.

Australian Women's Cricket teamcricketCricket VictoriaIreland women's cricket teamKim Garthwomen's zone

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more