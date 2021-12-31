Ireland's Paul Stirling And Shane Getkate Test Positive For Covid-19 Ahead of West Indies ODIs

Irish cricketers Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate have tested positive for Covid-19 and started a mandatory 10-day quarantine as the team prepares to face the West Indies. Ireland’s national team announced Thursday that the duo returned positive tests and are isolating in the United States, where three one-day internationals (ODI) were called off due to Covid-19 concerns.

The Irish squad is scheduled to depart Florida on Friday for Jamaica, where a three ODI series followed by a single T20 contest are set to begin January 8 at Sabina Park.

The isolated players are likely to rejoin the Irish lineup about January 9 if they return negative Covid-19 test results with George Dockrell having been cleared Thursday following isolation and approved to travel with the team on Friday.

“It’s a challenging time for all, but the players have responded very well to operating within the managed environment over the last two weeks," said Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland’s high performance director.

“We have an extended squad with us on this tour, so will be able to cope with these absences pending no further outbreaks."

The Irish are working with Cricket West Indies on Covid-19 protection measures in Kingston.

Andrew Balbirnie and Andy McBrine, previously listed as close contacts of positive cases and isolating, will likely join the squad in Jamaica after Sunday, provided they deliver a negative test.

Harry Tector and Gareth Delany have completed quarantines and will travel to Jamaica.

Ireland and the Unitd States split two T20 internationals to open the Irish tour.

