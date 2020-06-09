Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Irfan Pathan Backs His Statement on Racism After Facing Backlash

Racism has once again rocked the world of cricket, with this time Darren Sammy coming forward and revealing how his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates hurled racial slurs at him. Although his former teammate Irfan Pathan had denied any such doing, he did mention that it was prevalent in the domestic circuit.

Cricketnext Staff |June 10, 2020, 9:47 PM IST
irfan pathan

Racism has once again rocked the world of cricket, with this time Darren Sammy coming forward and revealing how his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates hurled racial slurs at him. Although his former teammate Irfan Pathan had denied any such doing, he did mention that it was prevalent in the domestic circuit.

Pathan on Tuesday tweeted, “It is not just restricted to the skin colour” and one could also be racially abused on the grounds of his religion.

Once again on Wednesday, he defended his statement.

“Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin. Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too," he had tweeted.

On this Pathan told PTI, “It is an observation and I don’t think anyone can deny this.”

However his comments did not go down well with a section. Now backing his previous tweet, Pathan wrote another Tweet. “My opinions are always as an Indian and for India, I will not stop…"

Earlier, West Indies cricket great Michael Holding believes regulations against racism in sports will remain "just a plaster on the sore" as long as the society does not unite to tackle the menace.

Asked about his views on the worldwide campaign against racism after the killing of African-American George Floyd in the US and numerous athletes taking a stand against it, Holding said racism in sports cannot be stopped by merely having tough rules.

"You will get racism, people will shout things at cricket grounds, football grounds, wherever, you can't stamp out racism by tackling individual sports, you have to tackle the society," Holding, who took 249 wickets in 60 Tests for West Indies between 1975 and 1987, said in an Instagram chat on Sunday night.

"It is the people from the society who go to these grounds and shout racist slogans or racist abuse at people. You have to tackle it from the society itself, not the sport," the 66-year-old added.

darren sammyIrfan PathanMichael HoldingOff The Fieldracism

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more