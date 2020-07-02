Irfan Pathan Called 'Next Hafiz Saeed' on Twitter, Says He's Disgusted
Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan on Thursday slammed a Twitter user for saying he is "not hiding his ambitions to become the next Hafiz Saeed," referring to the leader of the terrorist organisation Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD).
