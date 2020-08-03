Irfan Pathan Denies Confirming Availability for Lanka Premier League Draft

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said on Monday that he has not confirmed his availability for any T20 leagues outside of India.
Pathan is retired from all forms of cricket and would therefore be eligible to play abroad. Reports in Sri Lanka suggested his name would feature in the player draft.
However, the all-rounder took to Twitter to deny those rumours while also keeping the doors open on playing abroad some time in the future.
"I wish to play T20 Legues around the world in future, but at this stage I haven't confirmed my availability in any Leagues," he said in a tweet.
Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof had offered to add Pathan's name to the draft after a banter between them on social media. The Sri Lankan cricket board had given its approval to the tournament during its executive committee meeting on Monday.
"The 23 match League will be played on the four international venues of R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium," the SLC said in a statement. "Five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League."
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, a World Cup winner, had last year represented Maratha Arabians in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi.
(With agency inputs)
