Irfan Pathan Explains Why Speed Isn’t The Only Thing Fast Bowlers Need

Irfan Pathan has said that pace is not the only attribute one should look for in a fast bowler. He explained this by comparing speedster Shoaib Akhtar with India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The former Indian all-rounder highlighted the difference between swing and pace. He suggested that both have their own advantages but it is always challenging for the batsmen to handle the moving ball.

In his column for The Playfield Magazine, Pathan wrote that it will be next to impossible for Bhuvneshwar to bowl like Akhtar. He said that Bhuvneshwar, who is capable of swinging the ball both ways, will suddenly not be able to become an out and out fast bowler.

Akhtar, back in time, was regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the world. Pathan said that the desperation to belong to the fast bowler category will leave one with nothing. Pathan himself was not known for his pace, but his swinging deliveries caused trouble for many a batsman.

Pathan suggested young bowlers to not sacrifice swing just to add 4-5 clicks to their bowling as it will leave them stranded. “There is a speed that is ideal for swing bowling, respect that,” he added.

Owing to his swing-bowling, Pathan became the second Indian to claim a Test hat-trick in 2006 against Pakistan. Giving insights from his personal experience, he said that it is important to add skills in arsenal but not at the expense of originality.

Pathan said that it has been scientifically proven that 130-135 kmph is the best range of force to get a maximum swing for bowlers. And if the same bowler can bowl a yorker or a slower one or a cutter at that speed then he is capable of surviving anywhere in the world, he added.

Coming back to Bhuvneshwar, Pathan said that though he is not an express bowler, he is on song when he swings the bowl. For being skipper’s first priority in death overs, Pathan credited Bhuvneshwar’s ability to bowl a knuckle, slower one, and the ever-reliable yorker.

