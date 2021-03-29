Irfan Pathan Fourth India Legends Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

In a shocking turn of events, another India Legends player who played at the Road Safety World Series tourney has tested positive of Covid-19. Yes, Irfan Pathan is the latest to test positive after Sachin Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan. He was also in the commentary box during India vs England ODI series.

Former India and Tamil Nadu batsman S Badrinath has tested positive for COVID-19. Badrinath becomes the third player from India Legends team for the recently concluded Road Safety World Series to test positive for the virus. Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan had announced on Saturday that they too were infected.

Badrinath took to Twitter to make the announcement.

India Legends had won the tournament, beating Sri Lanka Legends in the final. The tournament was played with plenty of people – with little mask protection and social distancing – in attendance at the stands in Raipur. Even when the BCCI had closed the gates for the T20I series against England in Ahmedabad, the ROad Safety Series continued with crowd in Raipur.

During the Road Safety Series, Tendulkar had also uploaded a video where he pranks the medical staff taking his Covid-19 test. In the post, he went on to say that he had undertaken 277 tests, while had played 200 Tests for India.

In the final of the Road Safety World Series, an all-round show by Yusuf Pathan helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs. Put in to bat first, India made 181 for 4 with Yusuf smashing an unbeaten 62 off 36 and Yuvraj making 60 off 41.

In reply, Sri Lanka made 167 for 7 with Yusuf returning figures of 2 for 26 while Irfan Pathan got 2 for 29. Yusuf was the man of the final.India were reduced to 35 for 2 with Virender Sehwag and S Badrinath falling cheaply but Sachin Tendulkar provided a stable base making 30 off 23. Yuvraj and Yusuf then carried on, Yusuf accelerating towards the end to power India to a huge score.

Sri Lanka got a stable start with Tillakaratne Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya adding 62 for the opening wicket but they collapsed in the middle to be reduced to 91 for 4. Yusuf made the crucial breakthroughs, dismissing both Dilshan and Jayasuriya. Chinthaka Jayasinghe (30) and Kaushalya Weeraratne (38 off 15) stretched the game but Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel held their nerves in the end to win the trophy for India.