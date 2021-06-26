Irfan Pathan Gives Classy Reply To Twitter User For Calling Him Virat Kohli’s ‘Chamcha’

Indian cricket team’s performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final was disappointing to say the least. Many cricket enthusiasts were not happy with skipper Virat Kohli’s performance in the match against New Zealand. Kohli was unable to score the runs as he got out for 44 in the first innings and could only manage 13 runs in the second innings. Interestingly, he was bowled out by Kyle Jamieson in both the innings. Jamieson also went on to become the Player of the Match.

Many Indian cricket fans took to social media to express their disappointment regarding the team’s performance. Some of them even pointed fingers at Kohli and his captaincy. Recently, a Twitter user targeted former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and said that was praising Kohli for no reason in his commentary. It must be noted that Pathan has gained both respect and popularity for his on point analysis of the game.

The user, named R. Dutta, also went on to the extent of questioning if Pathan getting paid to praise Kohli. Pathan gave a classy and a befitting reply to his tweet. The former Indian cricketer addressed Kohli as “the best player in the world”. His tweet read, “So you don’t want me to praise the best player in the world??”.

So you don’t want me to praise the best player in the world??— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 22, 2021

Dutta further replied to Pathan’s reaction saying that he could praise Kohli all he wants to but not like a “fanboy”. He also added that even the best players have flaws and the same should be pointed out.

Praise as much as possible, but don't start praising like a fan boy. Moreover, even the best player has some flaws. Point out them too. 🙏— R. Dutta (@RD_justRD) June 22, 2021

Indian cricket fans did not approve of the language Dutta used to make his point. Let’s take a look at the reactions of netizens who came out in favour of both Kohli and Pathan:

Blind hater of king 👑 spotted 😂— Nikhil Vaidya🇮🇳 (@ImNIKDYA) June 22, 2021

This is what called jealousy..u did well @IrfanPathan sir— Kaiz Desai (@VIRATcrickking) June 23, 2021

Be in your limit. Virat Kohli is the best player in the world .— thejasminbhasin (@thejasmin2806) June 25, 2021

Haters can't do anything other than barking in Twitter .🐕🐕— Sangu K (@sangameshkk) June 23, 2021

Burn more 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Sameera (@sameera__01) June 22, 2021

Nassair hussain said same…so is he also doing Chamachagiri??😬Stop being salty— 𝔸𝔸ℝ𝕊ℍ™ (@ICT_Fan_18) June 22, 2021

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen on the planet. He currently occupies the fourth spot in ICC’s Test rankings for batsmen.

