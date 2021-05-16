CRICKETNEXT

Irfan Pathan Lashes Out at Kangana Ranaut: 'All My Tweets For Humanity or Countrymen'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has often grabbed headlines for her blunt and sharp views on the issues prevailing in India or across the globe. The diva often create controversies for her strong views while criticising someone. Recently, Kangana has been posting a lot of Instagram stories in support of Israel during the nation’s ongoing clash with Palestine.

A few days back, Kangana posted the tweet by MLA Dinesh Choudhary on her Instagram story where the politician could be seen questioning the former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan for standing up for Palestine and not saying even a single word for the people who lost their lives due to violence in West Bengal. Notably, there were many reports of BJP supporters getting killed or abused in West Bengal after TMC won the state elections.

Posting the tweet, the Bollywood actress took an indirect dig at the entire Muslim Community for sympathizing with Palestine but maintaining silence on West Bengal. The diva went on to accuse the community of spreading hate. The Instagram story posted by Kangana didn’t go well with Irfan Pathan as he took to his official Twitter handle to clarify his stance on the issue.

In a tweet shared on his Twitter handle, Irfan asserted that all his tweets are either for humanity or for his countrymen. He clarified that he makes all the tweets keeping in mind that he has represented India at the highest level. During his international career, the 36-year-old represented India in 120 One Day Internationals and 24 T20 Internationals.

Further in his Tweet, Irfan lashed out at Kangana for spreading religioushate and instigating other people. He even reminded the actress that her Twitter account got banned because she was trying to spread hate in society.

A few days back, the micro-blogging site, Twitter suspended Kangana’s account permanently for unnecessarily trolling people and trying to disturb the peace. She called for religious violence on people in Bengal, with a hint on infamous Godhra Riots. This was not the first time when the actress tried hurting sentiments of a particular community. She continues posting her harsh views on social media, despite her story being deleted by Instagram.

