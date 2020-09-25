Irfan Pathan Reacts to Dean Jones’s Sudden Demise, Says he Spoke About Shooting With Him a Day Before

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones’s death came as a shock to everyone. It was even more shocking for those who were there with the cricketer, working as a commentator for the Indian Premier League 2020. Irfan Pathan was one of the panel's members as Jones in the same Mumbai hotel.

“We could not believe it,” said Pathan, former Indian all-rounder to Mid-day. The moment he was told of Jones’s death, he was ‘shocked.’ “He was fine on Wednesday. He did a TV show with us. Today, he is no more,” he added. According to Pathan, Jones had breakfasted that morning and even went for his usual training and walk. The news about his sudden heart attack broke out suddenly.

The healthy-looking Jones had suddenly collapsed in the lobby of their hotel. Members of the commentary panel are residing in the same hotel. When Dean had the attack and visibly passed out, Brett Lee, former Australian bowler and fellow commentator tried his best to resuscitate Jones.

According to an Australian news report, Lee performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the unconscious Jones. Despite his best efforts, he could not revive the beloved cricketer. He was later pronounced dead due to cardiac arrest. He was 59.

His death sent shock waves through the cricket community as everyone poured their condolences on social media or any platform they could find. The former cricketer had an impressive cricket history. From domestic to international, his career spanned over two decades. Since his debut in international test cricket, he scored 3,631 runs from just 52 matches.

With a famous match against India, Jones tied the series with a superb double-century at Chennai. At the time of his retirement, he had a total of 11 centuries in the Test format. The same year as his test debut, he also made his ODI debut with a match against Adelaide. By the time he said bid adieu to the format, he had 6,068 runs with 7 centuries and 46 half-centuries in his bag.