Irfan Pathan Remembers his Curly Hair Days with Throwback Photo

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has shared a throwback picture of himself on Instagram. In the snap, one can see that him flaunting his long curly hair which he does not have anymore. The candid photo features him in a blue zipper kind of a jacket with elements of red on it. Pathan has compared his curls with noodles to add to the quirk element of the post. Fellow cricketer Parthiv Patel also commented on the photo. He said, “Agree with noodles…but can u pls enlighten us how did u get curly hair?”

His fans too have showered their love liberally on his throwback image and have liked the latest post over one lakh times on Instagram. A person wrote how she used to keep his pictures in her school books. She said, “Aur un dino hum apke magazine me chape pictures ko school ki kitabo me chupaya krte the”;another one mentioned how he nails all looks. He wrote, “ap har haircut me ache hi lagte hain Sir..Mashaallah”.

Pathan was last seen playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2020-21. The team was led by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian side managed to win the final match of the series against Sri Lanka by 14 runs.

Recently, the all-rounder had shared a family photograph from one of the matches at the Road Safety World Series 2020-21. In the snap one can spot his wife Sara standing next to him, while his son Imran can be seen sitting on his shoulders. Pathan is wearing the team jersey, while his little man looks dashing in blue t-shirt and shorts. His lady love looks stunning in a pinkish brown outfit. The all heart picture got over two lakh likes on Instagram alone. His virtual family also appreciated the picture and showered all their love on it.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here