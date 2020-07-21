Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Irfan Pathan Reveals a Striking Similarity Between Sourav Ganguly & Virat Kohli

Even though it's a topic of debate as to who has been India's best skipper, there is little doubt there Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli have similar ways of leading the team. Both are known to lead with aggression and never shy away from the challenge.

Cricketnext Staff |July 21, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that there is another striking similarity between the two.

ALSO READ | Still Good Enough to Play for India, Need Three Months of Training: Sourav Ganguly

“He is very similar to Sourav Ganguly as well. A guy who backs his youngsters really, really well. Virat Kohli has that aura about him, that he goes out of his way to back the youngsters,” Pathan said in the latest episode of Star Sports chat show Cricket Connected.

“We have seen that with Rishabh Pant, we have seen the press conferences, he goes and says, ‘No, we need to back a guy like Rishabh Pant purely on his potential’,” Pathan added.

India are to play Australia in December, in a four-Test away series, and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had made it clear that he expects the team to win again. Last time the two teams clashed was in 2018 and India came out as eventual winners.

“I have said that to Virat also,” Ganguly told India Today in an interview. “I said, ‘because you’re Virat Kohli, your standards are high.

ALSO READ | Dada Created Wonderful Legacy For Others and MS Dhoni Benefited from That: Kumar Sangakkara

"When you walk to play, when you walk with your team, I, watching on TV, don’t expect you to just play well against Australia. I expect you to win.”

“So for me, that is what it is. Because you have set the standards. It’s not anybody else. So you have to live up to the standards’,” Ganguly further added.

