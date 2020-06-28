Irfan Pathan Reveals How MS Dhoni Began Placing More Faith in Bowlers Over Time

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes MS Dhoni, who was nicknamed 'Captain Cool' due to his on-field demeanour, was not always as trusting of his bowlers as he would later become.
Pathan cited the difference in Dhoni's behaviour during the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2007 World T20 as a means to back up his point.
"He was much more calmer in 2013. Look, in 2007 it was the first time and you understand that when you’re given a big responsibility of leading the country, you always get excited about certain things," Pathan said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
"Obviously, the meetings were always smaller even in 2007 and in 2013 Champions Trophy as well, there were no differences in terms of 5-minute meetings.
"But one thing that has really changed and that happens with experiences, when young Mahendra Singh Dhoni became a captain in 2007, he used to run from the wicket-keeping end to the bowler in excitement and try to control the bowler as well.
"By 2013 came he was letting the bowler control themselves rather he controlling them, so he understood that and he was very calm and in control in 2013 Champions Trophy.
"When Dhoni became the captain for the first time and then obviously talking about 2013 Champions Trophy he gave the experiences in between of trusting his slow bowlers.
"He used to always trust his slow bowlers, he used to always trust his spinners and I think by the time Champions Trophy came he was very clear that in a crucial moment of the time he needs to get his spinners into play to win the games."
The former skipper has not played an international game for almost a year now, with his last match in national colours coming in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.
Irfan Pathan believes MS Dhoni, who was nicknamed 'Captain Cool' due to his on-field demeanour, was not always as calm as the moniker suggested.
