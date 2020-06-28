Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague Barbarians Vandals

102/7 (10.0)

v/s
Prague Spartans Mobilizers*

62 (8.4)

Prague Barbarians Vandals beat Prague Spartans Mobilizers by 40 runs
CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Budejovice Barracudas CC *

0/0 (0.0)

v/s
Prague CC Rooks

Budejovice Barracudas CC elected to bat
CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan CC *

141/4 (15.2)

v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to field

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Irfan Pathan Reveals How MS Dhoni Began Placing More Faith in Bowlers Over Time

Irfan Pathan believes MS Dhoni, who was nicknamed 'Captain Cool' due to his on-field demeanour, was not always as calm as the moniker suggested.

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes MS Dhoni, who was nicknamed 'Captain Cool' due to his on-field demeanour, was not always as trusting of his bowlers as he would later become.

Pathan cited the difference in Dhoni's behaviour during the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2007 World T20 as a means to back up his point.

"He was much more calmer in 2013. Look, in 2007 it was the first time and you understand that when you’re given a big responsibility of leading the country, you always get excited about certain things," Pathan said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Cricket Academy to Start Online Player Coaching - Report

"Obviously, the meetings were always smaller even in 2007 and in 2013 Champions Trophy as well, there were no differences in terms of 5-minute meetings.

"But one thing that has really changed and that happens with experiences, when young Mahendra Singh Dhoni became a captain in 2007, he used to run from the wicket-keeping end to the bowler in excitement and try to control the bowler as well.

"By 2013 came he was letting the bowler control themselves rather he controlling them, so he understood that and he was very calm and in control in 2013 Champions Trophy.

"When Dhoni became the captain for the first time and then obviously talking about 2013 Champions Trophy he gave the experiences in between of trusting his slow bowlers.

"He used to always trust his slow bowlers, he used to always trust his spinners and I think by the time Champions Trophy came he was very clear that in a crucial moment of the time he needs to get his spinners into play to win the games."

The former skipper has not played an international game for almost a year now, with his last match in national colours coming in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
