Irfan Pathan Sends Rs 25,000 to Cobbler Struggling Due to IPL 2020's Postponement

The postponement of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had a profound impact not just on cricket fans but on the BCCI's finances.

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
irfan pathan

The postponement of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had a profound impact not just on cricket fans but on the BCCI's finances.

However, the cash-rich tournament not being held this year has also stopped the earnings of many people who indirectly depend on the cricketing extravaganza for their living.

One such person is Baskar, the man who calls himself the 'official cobbler' of the Chepauk Stadium. His business would usually thrive during the IPL season but this year has brought no windfall and plenty of struggle.

His story reached former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, who sent him Rs. 25,000 to help tide him through these tough times.

Also Read: Sportspeople in India Afraid of Controversy Due to Lack of Job Security - Irfan Pathan

“Last week Irfan Pathan sent some money (Rs 25,000). I bought groceries for the family. Since there was no work, I had borrowed money and have to pay it back," he told The New Indian Express.

"I don’t know how I will survive. If cricket doesn’t return soon, I will be gone. I struggled when there were no IPL matches in Chennai for two years.

"In 2018, I was looking forward to it when something happened and matches were gone (due to protests over the Cauvery water issue). Now this.”

The extent of his financial difficulties become clearer when he reveals how much he would end up earning during the IPL season.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Wants to Play Both T20 World Cup and IPL

“I got Rs 1,000 per match and CSK players took good care of me. At the end of the season, players and coaches would pool in and hand it over to me. Last year, I got around Rs 25,000, apart from what Dhoni gave me separately.

“My sons are without any job and have their families now. I had some savings and managed with that. Had I known such a day will come, I would have saved more.”

The BCCI is currently working on an October window if the T20 World Cup does not take place in Australia, but there is no exact return date for the IPL.

chennai super kings, Chepauk, cricket, Indian Premier League, ipl 2020, Irfan Pathan, MS Dhoni

