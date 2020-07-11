Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, , 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England lead by 170 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Indian Cricketers Wish for Speedy Recovery of Covid-19 Positive Amitabh Bachchan

As soon as the news was tweeted out, cricketers wished him well and hoped for a speedy recovery.

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 11:53 PM IST
Indian Cricketers Wish for Speedy Recovery of Covid-19 Positive Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been admitted to hospital. Bachchan confirmed the news in a Twitter post, saying his family and staff members have undergone tests and are now waiting for their results. He also requested everyone who had come in contact with him over the last 10 days to get tested.

As soon as the news was tweeted out, cricketers wished him well and hoped for a speedy recovery.

"Wishing for your speedy recovery Sir," said Irfan Pathan.

Other players too sent him their best wishes.

Not only that, later it was also revealed that Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for the virus. The status of the other Bachchan family members is yet to be known.

amitabh bachchancoronaviruscovid-19Irfan Pathansuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more