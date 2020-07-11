Indian Cricketers Wish for Speedy Recovery of Covid-19 Positive Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been admitted to hospital. Bachchan confirmed the news in a Twitter post, saying his family and staff members have undergone tests and are now waiting for their results. He also requested everyone who had come in contact with him over the last 10 days to get tested.
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
As soon as the news was tweeted out, cricketers wished him well and hoped for a speedy recovery.
"Wishing for your speedy recovery Sir," said Irfan Pathan.
Wishing for your speedy recovery Sir🙏— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 11, 2020
Get well soon sir 🙏🙏 https://t.co/PQbmiUPrYf— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2020
Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir. Tough night this one...Big B and Chetan Ji.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 11, 2020
Other players too sent him their best wishes.
Get well soon Sir 🕉🙏🙏— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 11, 2020
Get well soon sir @SrBachchan— RAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) July 11, 2020
Distressing news: @SrBachchan tests positive for Covid. Hospitalised at Nanavati...— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 11, 2020
Not only that, later it was also revealed that Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for the virus. The status of the other Bachchan family members is yet to be known.
