Irfan Pathan's Wife Safa Baig Hits Back at Trolls for Targeting him Over Blurred Picture

Just recently, a mini-controversy broke out when a picture of Irfan Pathan’s family was uploaded on social media, with the face of his wife blurred. To this Safa Baig, Pathan’s wife has lashed out at trolls saying the ex-cricketer had nothing to do with the picture. She went on to say that it bothers her that, Pathan is being trolled on social media for being ‘oppressive’.

“I had created an Instagram account for Imran (Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig’s son) and I post stuff there so that he can look back at some lovely memories once he grows up. I handle this account and for this particular photograph, I had blurred my face out of choice. It was completely my decision and Irfan had absolutely nothing to do with it,” said Safa Baig in an interview with The Times of India.

She went on to share a story. She said, “When I moved to India after marriage, I had to visit the passport office to change the details and apply for a new passport. I told the lady at the counter that I wanted to retain my maiden name but still, she asked Irfan thrice, ‘Sir, is it fine with you if she doesn’t use your surname?’ He told her, ‘If she is ok with it, what problems can I have? She has the right to choose what she wants.’”

“Be it dressing up or choosing not to show one’s face, everyone has the right to make a choice and cyberbullying is just unacceptable,” she added.

This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate.Let me post this here as well.She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes,I’m her mate not her master;). #herlifeherchoice pic.twitter.com/Xy6CB2kKWA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile Pathan had earlier defended his wife saying that she blurred her picture by own choice.

Pathan got married to Safa in 2016, and the couple have a son Imran, who is five.

