Irfan Pathan's Witty Tweet on R Ashwin's non-selection in 4th Test

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan had a unique way to remember star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has, unfortunately, sat out the entire Test series in England so far. On Monday, Pathan tweeted that the number of hiccups the Indian spinner must be getting throughout the ongoing series was something only a few people must have experienced in their entire lives.

In India, there is this belief that when a person is having hiccups, someone is constantly thinking about him or her and this could well mean that the Indian team could be missing Ashwin because of his wicket-taking abilities on spinning pitches.

India won the fourth Test match by 157 runs at the Kennington Oval on Monday. India was bundled out for 191 runs in the first innings. England responded with 290 runs, taking a 99-run lead.

Indian batting stood up to challenge and scored 466 runs in the second innings, setting England a target of 368 runs. On a flat pitch, the Englishmen were bundled out for 210 runs. Jadeja got the key wickets of Haseeb Hameed and Moeen Ali as India went on to win the match by a comprehensive margin.

Ashwin has played 79 Test matches in his career so far and has taken a total of 413 wickets. In ODIs, he has 150 wickets in 111 matches. He has taken 52 wickets in 46 T20 Internationals. He has been handy with the bat as well with 5 centuries and 11 half-centuries in Test matches and has scored a total of 2685 runs.

The off-spinner last played a Test match for India in June, when India clashed with New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here