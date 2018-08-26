Irfan's Record 4-3-1-2 in Vain as Tridents Lose to Patriots

Loading...
Opting to field first, the Patriots kept Tridents to 147 for 6 with Ben Cutting and Anton Devcich picking up two wickets apiece. Jason Holder, batting at No. 3, made a 35-ball 54.
Irfan then started with a bang with the ball, dismissing Chris Gayle off the very first ball of the chase and following it up with the wicket of Evin Lewis. At 7 for 2
in the third over, the Patriots were in a spot of bother as they struggled to overcome Irfan's probing spell.
The Patriots were reeling at 18 for 2 by the end of the seventh over When Irfan finished his spell. But King and Devon Thomas hung around and reaped rewards when they targeted Steven Smith's leg-spin. King and Thomas smashed two sixes each off Smith's second over, which produced 27 runs to breathe life into the chase. They continued the assault on Raymon Reifer and Jason Holder, and by the time Thomas was dismissed for 32, they had taken the score to 95 for 3 in the 13th over.
King eventually fell for a 49-ball 60, his maiden CPL fifty, before Ben Cutting (29* off 21) took the side home in 18.5 overs.
Earlier, Dwayne Smith and Martin Guptill got off to steady starts before falling in successive balls in the eighth over, leaving Tridents 39 for 2. Holder and Shai Hope (26 off 24) added 87 for the third wicket, but Tridents couldn't get a late surge resulting in a modest score.
They were 126 for 2 at one stage, but lost wickets in a rush towards the end to lose momentum.
First Published: August 26, 2018, 10:32 AM IST