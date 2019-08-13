Irish Women Pile Up Record Total against Netherlands Before Rain Intervenes

Ireland women’s cricket team broke several records in a memorable rained out game against Netherlands in Deventer on Monday (August 12). Irish skipper Laura Delany won the toss and chose to bat first against the home side.
Gaby Lewis and her fellow opener Orla Prendergast didn’t take the foot off the pedal as they powered to a 112-run opening stand in just 58 deliveries.
The final score of 213-4 from 20 overs was Ireland Women’s highest T20 International team score, the second highest T20 International team score for Ireland (men or women), and the seventh highest team score in women’s T20 International history.
Uganda women’s team posted the highest T20 International women’s score of 314/2 against Mali in June this year. Among other top nations, England women’s team have the third-highest total of 250/3 against South Africa posted in Taunton last year.
Lewis (71) set the tone, bringing up her second T20 International half-century with a pull shot behind square for four. Her innings, which included 4 sixes and 6 fours, came off just 41 balls.
This was Lewis’ highest T20 International score, having passed a previous best of 61 against New Zealand in 2018.
At the other end, 17-year old Prendergast, in only her third international appearance, notched up 38 off just 26 balls (5 fours), playing the foil to Lewis but still ticking along at a strike-rate of 146.
The pair’s opening partnership of 112 was the highest partnership for any wicket for Ireland Women in T20 Internationals.
After losing both openers, and Leah Paul for a six-ball 14, the Irish middle-order continued to pile on the runs. Rebecca Stokell hit 36 off 24 balls (her highest international score) and Mary Waldron registered an unbeaten 31 off 22, as the visitors eased past 200 for the first time in T20 Internationals.
After just 2.4 overs of the Dutch response, unfortunately, rain intervened and the match was eventually abandoned.
Following two tight losses on the trot, Ed Joyce’s Irish side will be extremely pleased with the way they have responded today and go into a tough encounter with the in-form Thailand side on Tuesday (August 13) at 10am Irish time.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Irish Women Pile Up Record Total against Netherlands Before Rain Intervenes
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 11, 2019, 10:39 PM IST
Harmanpreet's Rapid Knock in Vain as Western Storm Register Victory
Cricketnext Staff | August 8, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Cricket Australia Sets Testosterone Limit for Transgender Players
Cricketnext Staff | August 1, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
'Greatest Female Player We Are Ever Going to See' - Edwards About Perry
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLGalle
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
PNG v OMALord's
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
IND v WIPort of Spain All Fixtures
Team Rankings