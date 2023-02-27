IRN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup match, February 28, 8:00 AM IST

IRN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Iran will clash against Bahrain in their last game of the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup group stage on February 28 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand. It is surely a crucial assignment for Iran, who requires another victory in order to confirm their berth in the semi-finals. They are currently in the second spot in Group A with two points in two games.

Bahrain looks to be well-settled on the top of the table, winning both of their previous matches. Though they are standing in a more comfortable situation, a win will act as a massive confidence booster ahead of the knockout stage.

Bahrain has been undefeated so far in the tournament. In their earlier match, the Shahbaz Badar-led side outclassed the Maldives in every aspect, registering a dominating 294-run win.

Iran also emerged victorious in their previous game against Bhutan. Even though their batting unit looked pale, the bowling department put up a commendable performance during the low-scoring affair.

Ahead of the match between Iran and Bahrain, here is everything you need to know:

IRN vs BAH Telecast

Iran vs Bahrain game will not be telecast in India.

IRN vs BAH Live Streaming

ACC ODI Men’s Challenger Cup will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

IRN vs BAH Match Details

IRN vs BAH match will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok at 8:00 AM IST on February 28, Tuesday.

IRN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC ODI Men’s Challenger Cup match between Iran and Bahrain:

IRN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Junaid Aziz

Vice-Captain - Zahed Afarin

Suggested Playing XI for IRN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Prashanth Kurup

Batters: Sohail Ahmed, Yousef Shadzehisarjou, Haider Ali Butt,

All-rounders: Imran Anwar, Zahed Afarin, Junaid Aziz

Bowlers: Rizwan Butt, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Masood Jayezeh, Abdol Ebrahimipour

IRN vs BAH Probable XIs:

Iran: Yousef Shadzehisarjou, Emran Shahbakhsh, Abbas Ali Raeisi, Arshad Mazarzei, Zahed Afarin, Ali Mohammadipour, Abdo Ebrahimipour (c), Nader Zahediafzal, Abdol Ebrahimipour, Masood Jayezeh, Moein Khorsand

Bahrain: Prashanth Kurup, Shahbaz Badar, Imran Anwar, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Sohail Ahmed, Haider Ali Butt (c), Rizwan Butt, Abdul Majid, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Junaid Aziz, Ali Dawood

