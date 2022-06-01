IRR vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction: Indian River Rowers vs Valley Hikers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Nature Isle T10 2022 IRR vs. VH match, June 1, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica 9:30 pm IST

IRR vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match 25 between Indian River Rowers vs Valley Hikers: The Indian River Rowers (IRR) are currently sitting in the 3rd position with 6 points in the Dream11 Nature Isle T10,2022 standings, having won 3 out of the 6 league matches they have played till now. On, the other hand, the Valley Hikers (VH) are clinching the 4th position in the league, winning 3 out of their 7 matches played till now. The next match is crucial for both the teams as they lock horns against each other to stay in the title race. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

The thrilling fixture between the Indian River Rowers and the Valley Hikers will take place at the Windsor Park Stadium, Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on IRR’s man in form, Deon Burton who is their leading run-scorer with 182 runs striking at an amazing rate of 151. While the bowling department will be led by Vincent Lewis who has already picked up 6 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 8.67

Kevin James has emerged as a reliable batsman for Valley Hikers scoring 131 runs at a decent strike rate of 128. Kyle Cabey has emerged as the spearhead of the bowling unit, bagging a total of 10 wickets at an economy rate of 9.31.

Ahead of the match between the Indian River Rowers and the Valley Hikers; here is everything you need to know:

IRR vs VH Live Streaming

The match between Indian River Rowers and the Valley Hikers will be live-streamed on bet365’s live cricket streaming page.

IRR vs VH Match Details

The IRR vs VH match will be played at the Windsor Park stadium, Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday, June 1 at 09:30 PM IST

IRR vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rick James (IRR)

Vice-Captain: Kyle Cabe (Valley Hikers)

Suggested Playing XI for IRR vs VH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Deon Burton, Yawani Regis

Batsmen: Joel Durand, Rick James, John Fabien

All rounder: Kyle Cabey, Kevin James, Vincent Lewis

Bowlers: Clement Marcellin , Lex Magloire, Delaney Alexander.

Indian River Rowers vs Valley Hikers possible Staring XI:

Indian River Rowers – Joel Durand, Kyne George, Rick James, Savio Anselm, Jamarley Benjamin, Sherwin Labassiere, Deon Burton (Wk), Clement Marcellin, Garvin Marcellin, Lex Magloire, Vincent Lewis

Valley Hikers – Clemenson Leblanc, Jesse Marcellin, Kyle Cabey, Kyle James, Quinton Hilaire, Dartanian Lataille, John Fabien, Kevin James, Yawani Regis (Wk), Delaney Alexander, Sharkeem Thomas

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here