'Irresponsible Captain': Fans Unimpressed With Rishabh Pant After Another Batting Failure During PBKS vs DC Clash

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant’s lean patch continued as he threw his wicket away against Punjab Kings on Monday. In the crucial clash, Pant was dismissed on 7 by Liam Livingstone as fans were highly unimpressed with his batting approach. The southpaw has scored 301 runs in 13 matches this season as he has failed to make an impact for his team with the bat.

On Monday, Pant came out to bat at number 5 and smashed a one-handed sixer on the second ball he faced. Liam Livingstone reacted with a smile after getting smacked for an 83-meter maximum but he instantly took the revenge. The Punjab Kings all-rounder played some mind games as he pulled out on the next delivery when he saw Pant was looking to smash him. However, the DC captain didn’t stop there as he charged down the ground on the next ball in the quest to hit another six but this time Livingstone won the battle as he completely beat the batter and Jitesh Sharma made no mistake in dislodging bails.

The fans on Twitter called Pant an ‘irresponsible captain’ for his poor shot selection.

Rishabh pant=Captain Irresponsible — Anurag (@RightGaps) May 16, 2022

Rishabh Pant lacks Maturity big time — HEAVY METAL FOOTBALL FC (@Spartans62) May 16, 2022

Unpopular opinion: @RishabhPant17 is highly overrated. — Muhammad Musa Elahi (@ElahiMusa) May 16, 2022

Another irresponsible shot by @RishabhPant17. Extremely disappointing. 50 balls remain, the bowler’s just done you in the flight last ball even though it went for six. So so so predictable. #PBKSvsDC #IPL2022 — Half Volley with VB | ⚽️🏏🎾 (@HalfVolley_Vb) May 16, 2022

The one thing that Rishabh Pant needs to learn the most is tempering his ego a bit sometimes! — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) May 16, 2022



Meanwhile, Livingstone spun the web around Delhi Capitals star batters at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The Englishman dismissed in-form David Warner on the first ball of the match and then returned into the attack to get the better of Pant and Rovman Powell. He finished his spell with exemplary bowling figures of 3/27.

Earlier, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the high-octane clash.

Pant said that he was also looking to bowl first but will be ready to set a target in front of Punjab.

“I think we were looking to bowl but toss is not in our control. We have two changes – Khaleel comes back after injury in place of Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz comes in for KS Bharat. I think the only thing we were focusing on was how to prepare for the match. Yes, there were so many things going around but as a captain I can make sure, talking to the players, that they won’t be thinking about all this,” Pant said.

