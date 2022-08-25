Is Cheteshwar Pujara a Better Dance Now? The India Batting Star Gives a Hilarious Response

Fans saw a different side of India batter Cheteshwar Pujara during his question and answer session on social media platform Twitter. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra put the star batter on the spot with a question and the maverick was ready with a hilarious reply.

And during the interactive session, Chopra asked if Pujara’s dancing skills have now improved.

Pujara replied that there has been no change at all.

“Sorry to disappoint, no changes whatsoever,” Pujara wrote in his reply along with a laughing emoji.

Sorry to disappoint, no changes whatsoever 😂 https://t.co/FCJHqw8sn3 — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2022

But the fun-filled discussion did not stop there as Chopra responded by saying that Pujara should keep on “dancing down the pitch” and play fabulous strokes all over the ground.

“Then, please Keep dancing down the pitch to smother the spin and smash centuries, brother man. You are a master at that. Lots of love and wishes,” Chopra wrote in his reply.

Then, please Keep dancing down the pitch to smother the spin and smash centuries, brother man. You are a master at that. Lots of love and wishes 😇 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 24, 2022

While Pujara and Chopra didn’t get to play for Team India together, they did share the dressing room during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2008 while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise.

Pujara, who was named as Sussex’s interim skipper last month, is currently the second-highest scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup. And he has been in tremendous form while performing consistently for Sussex in the tourney.

The 34-year-old’s uncharacteristic brand of cricket has also surprised his fans and followers. He has till now scored 614 runs in eight innings at an average of 102.33. His strike rate has also been an impressive – 116.28.

Moreover, he notched three centuries along with two half centuries. He recently scored a century in just 75 balls.

His terrific batting has not been restricted to white-ball cricket has only been an extension to his sublime run in the County championship.

Pujara had scored 1,094 runs after playing eight matches for Sussex to emerge as one of the finest performers of the season.

Apart from showcasing brilliant batting, Pujara has done well as the captain of the Sussex team with the club, under his leadership, qualifying for the semi-final.

