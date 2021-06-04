Is CSK Star Sam Curran Fond of Memes? His IPL Teammate Lungi Ngidi Responds

England’s young allrounder Sam Curran has proved his mettle time and again in the IPL. Curran, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has quite frequently given outstanding individual performances with both the bat and the ball.

Three-time champion CSK had a horrible outing in the 13th edition of the tournament, which was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

In the torrid run faced by MS Dhoni-led’s side, Curran was the only ray of positivity for the CSK team and fans. The Englishman garnered immense attention for his consistency, but the team ended on the last-second spot in the points table.

But the youngster has also become a favourite target of ‘memers’ and has been trolled every now and then.

Fans leave no chance to pock fun at his young age and the Northampton-born often trends on social media.

As Curran turned 23-year-old on June 3, his IPL franchise CSK shared a funny video on their Instagram handle. In the video, his CSK teammate Lungi Ngidi revealed that the young cricket star is himself a big fan of memes and often shares them.

Ngidi was answering questions in a rapid-fire round during the interactive session. The ace pacer was questioned when he hear the word ‘meme’, who comes to his mind. The South African speedster took the name of CSK all-rounder. He said that Curran is big with memes in the CSK group.

Chennai Super Kings had bought Curran during the IPL 2020 auctions for INR 5.5 crore. He performed up to the expectations of the team, as he scored 186 runs in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 131.91. He had also picked 13 wickets with an economy rate of 8.19. In IPL 2021, CSK has made an amazing comeback with their winning consistency. The team has secured victories in five matches from the seven games they have played.

