'Is Dhanteras Par Bane Khoob Saare Runs': Sachin Tendulkar's Special Message for Team India Ahead of PAK Clash

Finally, the day has come when the world will see two Asian cricket giants locking horns on a global platform. Team India will begin its campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The stage is set, the stadium is going to be a full house and the fans pray for no rain interruption.

The teams have begun their preparations for the big game. Games against Pakistan at ICC events always come with new challenges and Rohit Sharma’s side is ready to face them upfront. Meanwhile, former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has extended his best wishes to Team India.

On Sunday morning, Tendulkar took to Twitter, wishing for a run-fest in the marquee clash at the MCG.

“आशा करते हैं इस धनतेरस पर बने खूब सारे रन्स। (We hope it showers runs on Dhanteras). C’mon India,” Tendulkar tweeted.

आशा करते हैं इस धनतेरस पर बने खूब सारे रन्स। C’mon India #HappyDhanteras — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

The fans in Melbourne are very much excited about the India vs Pakistan game. In fact, on Saturday, they gathered in large numbers at the MCG to watch Indian players train in the nets. And when Virat Kohli was out for practice, the spectators couldn’t resist clicking his pictures.

The video of the incident was shared on BCCI’s official Twitter handle. The Indian cricket board acknowledged the presence of the fans at the venue even when it wasn’t the match day.

Amid all the hype, the weather remains the biggest matter of concern. The rain could play spoilsport in the marquee match, with Australia’s bureau of meteorology predicting a 70% chance of showers, most likely in the late afternoon and evening.

Both India and Pakistan had their final warm-up fixtures washed out in Brisbane earlier in the week. While India have all players available for selection, Pakistan have been given a sigh of relief with Shan Masood available after being hit on the head in Friday’s practice session though Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to him still recovering from a knee injury.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here