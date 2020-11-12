Is Mohanlal Bidding For the Ninth Franchise Ahead of IPL 2021?

One of the most renowned faces of Mollywood, actor Mohanlal was also spotted in the stands during the IPL 2020 final.

The most thrilling final of the IPL 2020 MI vs DC had attracted huge attention from fans as well as many well-known personalities. One of the most renowned faces of Mollywood, actor Mohanlal was also spotted in the stands during the IPL 2020 final. The actor was caught by cameras watching the match keenly at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Mohanlal had taken off to Dubai last weekend for a week-long holiday after wrapping up shoot of his forthcoming film, Drishyam 2. It is being speculated that while the South superstar had flown to Dubai for a vacation, he is on the lookout of buying a franchise ahead of IPL 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Indian Premier League will take place next year in the month of April and May on home soil. With just a few months for the 14th edition of the tournament to kickstart, BCCI is trying to get the auctions and other requisites in place in time. As per the initial plans, the Board will look at mega auditions early 2021. There are plans of adding a ninth franchise in the impending edition. The Indian cricket board will try to compensate for the losses incurred in the season gone by.

As per a report in CricketAddictor, the major contenders for the ninth franchise of the cash-rich league are Mohanlal and BYJU’s mobile application. The two are the frontrunners to become the owner of the new franchise.

Additionally, a journalist tweeted in the same context. The post shared on Twitter was captioned, “So there is more to what meets the eye in Mohanlal's Dubai visit for the IPL final. Buzz is that Mohanlal, along with BYJU's, is bidding for an IPL team.”

Mohanlal in stadium for Mumbai-Delhi IPL final. pic.twitter.com/hFv57VQQ8x — Rajaneesh (@vilakudy) November 10, 2020

However, nothing has been officially confirmed from the Board of Control for Cricket in India or Mohanlal or any spokesperson yet.