'Is Mulk K Liye Hamara Sab Kuch Haazir Hai': Shaheen Afridi Vows to Continue The Hard Work

Pakistan suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. Despite the heart-breaking defeat, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has vowed to keep up the hard work.

Afridi, following the final battle, shared a heartfelt post on Twitter.

“Is Mulk k liye hamara sab kuch haazir hai [We are ready to give everything for our country]. Absolutely proud to be a small part of this great team. We gave it all and, Insha Allah, the hard work will continue,” he tweeted.

Is Mulk k liye hamara Sab kuch haazir hai. Absolutely proud to be a small part of this great team. We gave it all and, In sha Allah, the hard work will continue. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/T5l8zaCAvG— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 14, 2022

The left-arm pacer failed to complete his four overs in the final game after enduring a knee injury at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. There is no official word yet on the seriousness of his injury but Afridi is expected to miss the Test series against England and New Zealand scheduled to be played in Pakistan in the period of December-January.

The three-match Test series between Pakistan and England will start from December 1. In January 2023, Pakistan will be involved in a two-match Test series against the Kiwis.

Earlier this year in July, the young pacer picked up a knee injury during a Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle. It was thought that the 22-year-old will not be able to feature in the T20 World Cup due to fitness issues.

However, Afridi completed his rehab process in time and successfully took part in the showpiece event in Australia.

Afridi eventually finished the T20 World Cup campaign with 11 wickets to his name. In the final contest, he bowled 13 deliveries and picked up one wicket after conceding 13 runs.

He had to leave the field during the 13th over of English innings. But he did come back to the field an over later but could not carry on for long.

Earlier in the game, England pacer Sam Curran took three wickets to restrict Pakistan to a total of 137. Shan Masood emerged as his side’s highest run-scorer with 38.

England, during the run chase, suffered an early jolt after Afridi dismissed opener Alex Hales for just one run in the very first over. However, allrounder Ben Stokes eventually produced a fighting half-century to guide his side to a phenomenal T20 World Cup triumph.

