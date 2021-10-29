'Is PTV Crazy or What? Who Are They to Off Air Me': Shoaib Akhtar Slams TV Channel After Spat With Anchor

Former Pakistan bowler-turned-cricket expert Shoaib Akhtar doesn’t take long from making headlines in the sporting world. The former speedster became a huge talking point on social media in the wake of the infamous spat between him and PTV host Dr Nauman Niaz during a live show this week. In the aftermath of the incident, a decision from the TV channel, however, has left the 46-year-old baffled.

Akhtar had walked out of a live special show for the 2021 T20 World Cup on PTV News while discussing Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in the ongoing mega event. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ said he ‘resigned’ as a cricket analyst of the state-owned channel and walked off after the host called him ‘rude’ and added that he is ‘free to go’ if he wants to.

Meanwhile, the channel has decided that the duo will not be allowed to take part in any program aired by them until the completion of an inquiry. PTV tweeted on Thursday night that it has “decided to take both Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar off-air until the inquiry of the spat between the two completes."

ڈاکٹر نعمان نیاز اور شعیب اختر کا پاکستان ٹیلیویژن کے ساتھ بالترتیب ملازمت اور کنٹریکٹ کا قانونی معاہدہ ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/cpVHfzGari— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) October 28, 2021

Bemused by the announcement, Akhtar claims to have already resigned from the show and replied to PTV’s tweet on the matter.

“Well that’s hilarious. I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis and billions across the world. Is PTV crazy or what? Who are they to off air me?" Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Well thats hilarious. I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis & billions across the world. Is PTV crazy or what? Who are they to off air me? https://t.co/514Mk0c64e— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 28, 2021

The verbal spat happened while Akhtar was talking about pacer Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf’s rise and the due credit is to be given to Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars team. Host Niaz had an issue with Akhtar’s comments and said that he’s being ‘rude’, ‘over smart’ and he’s ‘free to leave the show’.

Akhtar, who was on the show alongside former players David Gower and Sir Vivian Richards among others, said he could not continue and chose to walk off abruptly after taking off his microphone.

