Is Rishabh Pant Wicketkeeper-batter or Batter-Wicketkeeper – The Indian Star Responds

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has made a name for himself with his superb batting. But it was the wicket-keeping that needed some work when he initially came into the team. Back in 2019, Pant had to face hooting from Indian fans when West Indies came calling. That must be demoralising for Pant who made sure that he work hard on his wicket-keeping skills. And today, he is India’s best keeper in all formats.

‘Rishabh Pant Trusted Mrinank Singh’ – Lawyer Eklavya Dwivedi on What Led to Rs. 1.63 Cr Duping Case

Speaking at the SG Podcast, Pant was asked about three qualities that made him the best in business. Here, he also replied that he was always a wicket-keeper batsman.

“I’m just trying to give my hundred percent each and every day, but I think I was always a wicketkeeper-batsman. Because as a kid I started doing wicket-keeping, my father was a wicket keeper too that’s how I started doing wicket keeping,” Pant said.

“One quality would be you keep yourself agile because in keeping you do it in different type of conditions. So, if you’re agile enough, I think that’s going to help in keeping. Second thing, watch the ball till the end. So sometimes what happens as a wicket-keeper, we tend to know that the ball is coming and we just get relaxed. So till the time you catch the ball, you should be watching it. And the third one is, be disciplined and keep working on your techniques. I think as a kid yes everyone has different techniques, but at the same time if you can come closer to the base, that is going to help everyone for a long period of time,” he added.

Rishabh Pant, who will represent India in the first T20I against South Africa, had a mediocre IPL where he failed to lead his team to a playoff spot. He also struggled with the bat, accounting for 340 runs in 14 matches. The onus will be on him to come good with the bat in the build upto the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here