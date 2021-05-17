Is Ruturaj Gaikwad Dating Actor Sayali Sanjeev? Social Media Interaction Sparks Rumours

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Sunday silenced the speculations about his rumoured relationship with Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev with an epic Insta post.The rumours about Gaikwad and Sayali’s relationship started after the ace batsman commented on an Instagram post from the Marathi actress. Sayali also reacted to his compliment.

On Sunday, Sayali posted a picture of herself on Instagram. Responding to the post, Gaikwad wrote, “Woahh.” The Marathi actress responded to his comment with some heart emojis. And the exchange was enough for fans to start speculations about their dating life.

Some fans even went on to say that Gaikwad had been clean bowled by the actress. However, Gaikwad soon issued his clarification on his now-disappeared Insta story that only bowlers can take his wickets and not anyone else.

Sayali is a Marathi industry and is known for her work in Zee Marathi’s Kahe Diya Pardes.In the show, Sayali played the character of Gauri.

Gaikwad was an integral part of CSK’s squad during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League before the cash-rich was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this month. BCCI’s announcement came after several players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in IPL bio-bubble.

Gaikwad played seven games for CSK in IPL 2021 and scored 196 runs at an average of 28 and with the help of two fifties.Chennai were placed at the second spot in the IPL table behind table-toppers Delhi Capitalswhen the marquee event was suspended. Chennai won five out of their opening seven games.

CSK started their IPL campaign on a disappointing note, losing to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets with eight balls to spare. However, after that, Chennai won their next five games, before losing to defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets on May 1.

