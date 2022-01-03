Is Shahid Afridi Going to Join Pakistan Coaching Staff? He Answers

Shutting down rumours of him being appointed power-hitting coach of the Pakistan cricket team, former captain Shahid Afridi has denied he’s been approached for the role. Speaking to media in Pakistan, the former allrounder said that he would make it public if someone from the team management gets in touch with him for the position.

A couple of days back, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted an advertisement for men’s team coaching staff. PCB had introduced two new positions — high performance and power-hitting coach.

Also Read: Mohammad Hafeez Retires From International Cricket

Power hitting is one of the attributes which Afridi was known for. Along with it, the cricketer also brings his experience not only as a batter but also as a captain. The legendary allrounder represented Pakistan in 398 ODIs, 27 Tests, and 99 T20 internationals. He led them between 2009 and 2014.

Ever since Ramiz Raja has taken up the chairman post of the Pakistan Cricket Board, he has been making a lot of interesting moves. The appointment are reportedly being made for the longer run.

As of now, Afridi, who will be playing his last PSL (Pakistan Super League), will represent Quetta Gladiators in the seventh season.

On his role in the team, Afridi says he would look to calm down Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is known to get aggressive in the heat of the moment.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here