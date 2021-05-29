- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
Is Shubman Gill Single? India Cricketer Shuts Down Rumours With Witty Reply
As per rumors Shubman Gill is dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 29, 2021, 2:43 PM IST
Shubman Gill has undoubtedly become a batting sensation and is often applauded for his shot selection, batting style and timing. The cricketer garnered praises on his Test debut performance during India’s tour to Australia. The 21-year-old proved his ability in the match and showcased why he is highly rated among his peers. Gill played a 91-run knock in the last Test match in Brisbane to help India emerge victorious.
The cricketer enjoys a handsome fan following not just for the variety of cricketing shots in his arsenal, but also for his looks and style off-field. Gill is famous among youth and especially among girls, courtesy of his charming personality and witty mindset. He is very active on social media and keeps treating his fans with pictures of him and his family.
Recently during a question and answer (Q&A) session on his Instagram stories, which has now been deleted, one of his fans was eager to know whether the right-handed batsman was single on not. Gill gave a hilarious yet witty answer to it. Assuring that he is single, Gill said that he does not plan to clone himself in the near future either.
“Oh yes! I am (single). I have no plans of cloning myself in near future either,” Gill posted.
Lately, rumors have claimed that the cricketer is dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. For a year or two, both of them through their posts on social media have left fans guessing that there is something brewing between the two. Sara has often praised Gill’s cricket, and recently, she was seen appreciating his fielding efforts during an IPL match.
Last year in July, the duo shared a post with the same caption on their respective social media accounts, setting social media into a frenzy. Sara later deleted the caption.
I spy 👀 pic.twitter.com/qRjIHViYND
— Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) July 29, 2020
Gill was last seen in the IPL 2021 before the cash-rich league was suspended due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, along with positive reports inside bio-bubble of a few franchises. Now, the 21-year-old is focused to perform his best in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final (WTC) against New Zealand followed by a 5-match Test series against England.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking