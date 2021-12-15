Is South Africa Tour the Last Chance for Virat Kohli as India's Test Captain?

Almost a decade ago, a youngster from Delhi made his way into the MS Dhoni-led Indian team. His passion for scoring runs and zeal for winning games was visible in his appearance. He always had an aggressive approach on the field and with time, it became his identity. The young boy from Delhi was Virat Kohli who was rightly groomed as Dhoni’s successor across formats and in return, the former didn’t disappoint the think tank of the team.

Kohli rose to success in no time and his batting prowess earned him the status of one of the modern-era greats. Experts began to idolise him as the only capable batter to go past Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 centuries. But after 2019, his performance with bat became one of the biggest concerns.

It has been more than two years that Kohli scored a century in international cricket. The last ton he scored was against Bangladesh in what was the first-ever pink-ball Test played in India. He scored 136 at Eden Gardens as the hosts won the game by an innings and 46 runs. Since then, the fans are eagerly waiting to watch him raise his bat in jubilation.

Kohli gave up India’s T20I leadership earlier this year citing work-load management as the major reason. A month later, he was removed as the ODI captain but continues to lead the side in the longest format of the game. With lessened responsibilities on his shoulders, will the 31-year-old return to what he used to be?

Team India’s next mission is conquering South Africa. It’s a country where they haven’t won a Test series. In 2017, the visitors lost 2-1 but given their recent runs in Australia and England, defeating the Proteas in their own backyard won’t be a distant dream anymore.

Did Kohli deserve the chance for South Africa Tour?

In the last couple of years, Kohli has played 25 Test innings, with the highest score of 74 against Australia in Adelaide. Meanwhile, he also got 5 fifty-plus scores but never could convert them into triple figures. The more concerning part is his record of most ducks in the longest format of the game as captain.

In home tests, he has lost his wickets six times without scoring, which is the most among all the Indian skippers who have led the side so far. In his last five innings, he scored a duck only once, against New Zealand in Mumbai, but his scoring rate remains on the lower side.

With Rohit Sharma getting named as the new-vice captain, the upcoming tour of South Africa would have been the last chance for the Delhi lad to prove his mettle with the bat. But since the former is ruled out with a hamstring injury and the likes Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are already struggling with their respective forms, Kohli is the only option to rely upon.

The aforementioned factors will also put added pressure on his performance when India kickstart their tour in Centurion. Kohli is well aware of the fact that Rohit’s absence could be an area of concern for the team, that’s yet to solve the issue with its middle order, until he chips in confidently.

Look at Kohli’s last tour of South Africa

Back in 2018, Kohli ended the three-match Test series as the highest scorer with 286 runs. He averaged 47.67 and scored a hundred and a fifty. He also top-scored in the ODIs with 558 runs in 6 innings, averaging 186. He notched up 3 centuries and one half-century.

