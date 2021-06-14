Is That a Hint from Virat Kohli? Captain Lauds Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj Ahead of WTC Final

India captain Virat Kohli lauded Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma on Monday through a social media post on Monday, saying they are ‘dominating everyday’. Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18, Kohli’s post could perhaps be taken as a hint to both Ishant and Siraj featuring in the playing XI.

“These quicks are dominating everyday," posted Kohli tagging Ishant and Siraj.

Team India is currently playing an intra-squad warm-up simulation match at Southampton. While the full scores are not available, the BCCI on Saturday revealed that Ishant had picked up three wickets (3/36) with the ball on Day 2. Siraj got 2 for 22 on Day 3.

The third day of intra-squad match simulation was about settling down & finding that rhythm. 👍 👍 #TeamIndiaHere’s a brief recap 🎥 👇 pic.twitter.com/WByZoIxzT6 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2021

There has been plenty of chatter around India’s potential playing XI; on whether they will play four pacers or three. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami all set to start, the third pacer’s spot (unless India play four) could be a toss up between Ishant and Siraj. Earlier, Harbhajan Singh had said he would choose Siraj over Ishant.

“You have to look at present scenario. Siraj’s form, pace and confidence makes him a better choice for this final match. The kind of form he is in last six months, he looks like a bowler who is hungry for his chances. Ishant has gone through some injuries of late but has been a great servant of Indian cricket no doubt," the off-spinner said.

“If you leave some grass on the surface, Siraj with his pace will be lethal. Trust me, New Zealand batters won’t find him easy as he not only hits the deck but also gets to move the ball off the pitch at brisk pace. He can create awkward angles for batsmen," India’s third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket observed.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here