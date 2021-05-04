“Is This in The Spirit of The Game,” Brad Hogg Slams Dhawal Kulkarni For Backing up During MI vs CSK Clash

Defending champions Mumbai Indians were up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling encounter on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Super Kings majorly dominated the game as they posted a mammoth total of 218 runs on the scoreboard. However, Mumbai’s power-hitter Kieron Pollard caused carnage on the field in the second half of the second innings as he ensured that Mumbai Indians win the nail-bitter by four wickets. Pollard played a spectacular knock of 87 runs off just 34 deliveries at a strike rate of 255.88.

MI’s win also resulted in many people questioning MS Dhoni for his captaincy and field placement in the last over of the match. On the last ball, MI needed just two runs to seal the game but surprisingly there were no fielders on the leg side inside the circle. Pollard took the advantage of the same as he punched the yorker by Lungi Ngidi towards the long-on and ran to take two runs.

Since no fielders were present on the leg side Pollard and Dhawal Kulkarni easily completed two runs to ensure a victory to their side.

The field placement by Dhoni left many shocked as Dhoni is considered one of the best captains and is known for his ability to read the game correctly.

Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg defended the field placement by the former Indian captain as he pointed out the unfair advantage taken by Dhawal while Ngidi was preparing to ball the last delivery. Hogg shared a snap on his Twitter handle where Dhawal can be seen backing up and moving way ahead of the crease even before the speedster released the ball.

The same gave an advantage to Dhawal as he could quickly run to complete two runs. Sharing his views, Hogg questioned whether the act by the MI player was within the spirit of the game.

Sorry again for my harp. Last night last ball 2 runs needed and the non striker again taking advantage. Is this in the spirit of the game. #IPL2020 #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/HDEwqfSclg — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 2, 2021

MI next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi on Tuesday.

