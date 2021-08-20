'Is This The Way to Treat International Cricketer': Parvez Rasool Hits Back After JKCA Accuses Him of Stealing Roller

India cricketer Parvez Rasool has been accused of stealing a roller by Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and been warned of police action if he fails to return the machinery. Rasool, on his part, has shot off a reply denying the allegation and asking the board if this is the way to treat an international cricketer.

According to a report in The Indian Express, BJP spokesperson Brigadier (retd) Anil Gupta who is part of a sub-committee that runs JKCA, has said the matter is being blown out of proportion and that the notice was sent to Rasool only because the cricketer’s name is in their register for his district and in the absence of mailing addresses of all the district associations, the wrote to him.

“We have not only written to Parvez Rasool but to all district associations and whosoever has taken JKCA machinery from Srinagar," Gupta was quoted as saying by the English daily.

“Machinery was distributed at district associations without any vouchers. In many districts where we don’t have a mailing address, the letter was sent to the concerned person whose name was registered with us. He (Rasool) took offence to why the mail was written to him," he added.

Addressed to Rasool, the JKCA letter reads, “You are holding machinery of JKCA… Before taking any harsh step in the direction which may include inviting police action for breach of trust and in order to maintain cordial relationship, you are directed to immediately return all machinery within one week failing which JKCA will be free to take action."

Gupta explained the reason behind sending the notices.

“We did this because we want to prepare an audit report, a ledger book needs to be maintained. There is hardly any book maintained here over the years. So when we took over after the court’s order, we saw that these machinery are not being found," Gupta said.

However, a stung Rasool, who has played an ODI and a T20I for India, wrote to JKCA asking them to instead question its “affiliated bodies in the various districts rather than him.

“This is to inform you that I Parvez Rasool first international cricketer have represented my country and also played in IPL, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar trophy, India A, Board president XI, Irani Trophy, captained the J&K Ranji team from last 6 years and only cricketer from J&K who got best all-rounder award from BCCI 2 times. Today I got a letter stating that I have taken roller from JKCA which is really unfortunate… Let me clarify that I haven’t taken any roller or machine from JKCA. I am a player who is playing cricket," Rasool wrote.

“I just want to ask is this the way to treat international cricketer who has given life and soul to J&K cricket. You have an affiliated body in all districts; you should ask them for any JKCA equipment if present in their districts rather than me," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here