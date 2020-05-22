Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

IS vs MTB Dream11 Predictions, Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs MT Bulls – Playing XI & Pitch Report

IFIRA Sharks (IS) will take on MT Bulls (MTB) in the third game of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020.

Trending Desk |May 22, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MTB vs MFE Dream11 Team Prediction Vanuatu T10 League 2020 – Cricket Fantasy Prediction Tips

IFIRA Sharks (IS) will take on MT Bulls (MTB) in the third game of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020. The IS vs MTB Vanuatu T10 League 2020 fixture will be played at the Hybrid Oval on Saturday, May 23. The game is scheduled to begin at 7.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the live broadcast of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IS vs MT Bulls match on Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. The Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs MT Bulls match will be live-streamed on SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs MT Bulls: weather and pitch report

The weather forecast says there are chances of light showers. The pitch is termed as the scoring one. The team that will bat first will have an advantage.

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs MT Bulls: Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Wicket Keeper: Jamal Vira,

Batsmen: Philip Tsione, William Yamak, Fernando Laumae,

All-Rounders: Andrew Masnale (Captain), Stephane Sandy, Patrick Matautaava, Nalin Nipiko (Captain)

Bowlers: Andrew Masnale, Obed Yoseph, Apolinaire Stephen

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs MT Bulls: Dream11 Team Line-up

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks Probable XI vs MT Bulls: Nalin Nipiko (C), William Yamak, Jamal Vira (wk), Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Obed Yoseph

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 MT Bulls Probable XI vs IFIRA Sharks: Clement Tommy (wk), Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale (C), Philip Tsione, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wamjeo Wotu, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu.

best players list of today’s matchCricket Betting tipsDream11Guru TipsIFIRA Sharks vs MT Bulls Dream11Team Player ListIS Dream11Team Player ListIS vs MTB - Check My Dream11TeamIS vs MTB 1st T20IIS vs MTB Dream11TeamIS vs MTB Dream11Team Player ListMTB Dream11Team Player ListOnline Cricket Tips

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more