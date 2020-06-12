IS vs MTB Dream11 Team Prediction Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs MT Bulls Playing XI, Pitch Report, Cricket Fantasy Tips

IFIRA Sharks (IS) will take on MT Bulls (MTB) in the Vanuatu T10 League 2020. The IS vs MTB Vanuatu T10 League 2020 fixture will be played at the Hybrid Oval on Saturday, June 13. The game is scheduled to begin at 7.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).
Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the live broadcast of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IS vs MT Bulls match on Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. The Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IFIRA Sharks vs MT Bulls match will be live-streamed on SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IS vs MTB: weather and pitch report
The weather forecast says there are chances of light showers. The pitch is termed as the scoring one. The team that will bat first will have an advantage.
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IS vs MTB: Dream11 Tips and Predictions
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IS vs MTB: Wicket Keeper: Jamal Vira,
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IS vs MTB: Batsmen: Philip Tsione, William Yamak, Fernando Laumae,
Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IS vs MTB: All-Rounders: Andrew Masnale (Captain), Stephane Sandy, Patrick Matautaava, Nalin Nipiko (Captain)
Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IS vs MTB: Bowlers: Andrew Masnale, Obed Yoseph, Apolinaire Stephen
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IS vs MTB: Dream11 Team Line-up
Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks Probable XI vs MT Bulls: Nalin Nipiko (C), William Yamak, Jamal Vira (wk), Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Obed Yoseph
Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 MT Bulls Probable XI vs IFIRA Sharks: Clement Tommy (wk), Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale (C), Philip Tsione, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wamjeo Wotu, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu.
