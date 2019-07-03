starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

3 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Ishan Kishan Among Three Players Called For India A Squad to West Indies

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
Ishan Kishan Among Three Players Called For India A Squad to West Indies

Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been added to the India A squad for the tour of West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday (July 3).

Gaikwad replaces an injured Prithvi Shaw while Ishan Kishan and Anmolpreet Singh have been added as Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal are part of the World Cup squad.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named three replacements in the India A one-day squad that is set to tour West Indies this month. Ruturaj Gaikwad will replace an injured Prithvi Shaw in the squad while Anmolpreet Singh & Ishan Kishan will replace Mayank Agarwal & Rishabh Pant who are a part of the senior men’s squad for the World Cup. " BCCI said in a statement.

India A will play 5 one-day games against West Indies A starting 11th July 2019.

Led by Manish Pandey, India A will travel to the West Indies to play five unofficial ODIs followed by three Tests against the hosts starting July 11.

Revised India A squad for 5 one-day matches against West Indies A is as follows: Manish Pandey (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini

anmolpreet singhIndia 'A' TourIndia A vs West Indies AIshan Kishanprithvi shawRuturaj Gaikwad

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more