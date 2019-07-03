Ishan Kishan Among Three Players Called For India A Squad to West Indies

Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been added to the India A squad for the tour of West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday (July 3).
Gaikwad replaces an injured Prithvi Shaw while Ishan Kishan and Anmolpreet Singh have been added as Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal are part of the World Cup squad.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named three replacements in the India A one-day squad that is set to tour West Indies this month. Ruturaj Gaikwad will replace an injured Prithvi Shaw in the squad while Anmolpreet Singh & Ishan Kishan will replace Mayank Agarwal & Rishabh Pant who are a part of the senior men’s squad for the World Cup. " BCCI said in a statement.
India A will play 5 one-day games against West Indies A starting 11th July 2019.
Led by Manish Pandey, India A will travel to the West Indies to play five unofficial ODIs followed by three Tests against the hosts starting July 11.
Revised India A squad for 5 one-day matches against West Indies A is as follows: Manish Pandey (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini
